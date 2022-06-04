West African leaders put off further post-coup sanctions

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE

Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African heads of state have put off a decision on whether to further punish the leaders of Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso. After a day-long summit in Ghana’s capital, the regional bloc known as ECOWAS said it was scheduling another summit in early July before taking further action. The coup leaders who overthrew presidents in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso have all proposed timeframes for holding new elections that are longer than what ECOWAS has demanded. The bloc already has imposed harsh economic sanctions in Mali, which have crippled the country’s economy. However, Col. Assimi Goita says a new vote still won’t take place before 2024.