2 injured in military helicopter crash in southern Alabama

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — Two aviators were injured Monday when a military helicopter crashed near an Army base in southern Alabama. The Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office says an AH-64 Apache helicopter was involved in an “aviation incident” near Ozark, Alabama. The two-person aircrew was transported for medical treatment, but no fatalities were reported. The helicopter was damaged. Officials say the incident is under investigation. Fort Rucker, located in southeast Alabama, is the headquarters for U.S. Army Aviation and is the primary flight training installation for the Army.