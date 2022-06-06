2nd mistrial declared in Indiana case of slain pastor’s wife

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has declared a second mistrial for a man charged in the 2015 killing of a pastor’s wife after jurors learned details about the Indianapolis case’s long history. The Indianapolis Star reports Marion Superior Judge Grant Hawkins declared the mistrial after one of the jurors set to hear evidence Monday in the case involving 25-year-old Larry Jo Taylor Jr. told other jurors about the case’s history. That includes that a mistrial had been declared in December during Taylor’s first trial. He faces murder and other charges in the November 2015 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Amanda Blackburn, who was pregnant with her second child.