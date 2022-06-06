Arizona judge declines GOP request to block mail voting

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge is declining a request by the state Republican Party to block most mail ballots for the 2022 election, preserving the voting method used by the overwhelming majority of voters. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled Monday that nothing in the Arizona Constitution prohibits the Legislature from allowing citizens to vote by mail. The case is the latest piece of a multi-pronged effort by the Arizona Republican Party to roll back a system of no-excuse absentee voting that the GOP-controlled Legislature has built since 1991.