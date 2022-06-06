As SC vote nears, Mace has double Arrington’s campaign cash

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is beefing up her campaign coffers in an effort to stave off GOP challenger Katie Arrington in the closing days of the campaign for South Carolina’s 1st District. Mace has consistently topped the money contest in the 1st Congressional District. The freshman Republican has taken in more than $4.1 million in contributions through May 25, the deadline for pre-primary fundraising reports, and has $1.4 million cash on hand. Pre-primary receipts for Arrington amount to more than $909,000, more than half of which came via a personal loan of $525,000. Arrington had $607,000 on-hand as of May 25. The winner of the June 14 GOP contest will face Democrat Annie Andrews.