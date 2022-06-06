Blocked: Louisiana congressional maps with 1 Black district

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked the use of newly drawn congressional maps that include only one mostly Black district. U.S. District Judge Shelley Dick in Baton Rouge on Monday issued an injunction blocking the use of the maps in this year’s congressional elections. She also ordered lawmakers to adopt a new plan by June 20. State officials swiftly filed a notice of appeal. The district map was drawn up in a special session earlier this year by the Republican-dominated Legislature. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the maps but his veto was overridden.