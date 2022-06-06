British journalist, Brazilian expert missing in the Amazon

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An Indigenous association in Brazil’s Amazon region says that one of its advisors and a British journalist are missing in a remote area near the Peru border, The area has been marked by violent conflicts between fishers, poachers and government agents. Dom Phillips is a regular contributor to the Guardian newspaper and Bruno Araújo Pereira is on leave from his post with the government’s Indigenous affairs agency. They were last seen at 7 am on Sunday and were bound for a city an hour away, but didn’t show up.