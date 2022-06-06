Burglars cut through wall to rob bank deposit boxes in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV is reporting that dozens of safe deposit boxes were robbed after burglars cut through the wall of a bank from a neighboring building in Iran’s capital. The report Monday said several bandits took advantage of a three-day holiday in Iran to break into a major branch of the government-owned Bank Melli Iran to rob 250 boxes. Safe deposit facilities are underground in many banks in Tehran. The report did not say what items were stolen from the boxes or how much the haul was worth. No additional details were provided. The bank in a statement acknowledged the incident but said it caused “limited damages.”