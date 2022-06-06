Cyprus labor minister dies after suffering brain aneurism

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ government says Labor and Social Insurance Minister Zeta Emilianidou has died in a hospital in the Greek capital after suffering a brain aneurism last month. She was 68. The government made the announcement late Monday. Emilianidou underwent emergency brain surgery at the Athens’ Hygeia Medical Center a few days complaining of severe headaches May 15. Tributes poured in moments after the announcement for Emilianidou, one of the few women in Anastasiades’ Cabinet. She had a reputation as an assiduous worker who kept a low profile while deftly negotiating trouble, including a financial crisis just as she was appointed in 2013 that saw the jobless rate rocket to near record highs.