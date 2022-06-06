Cyprus to UN: Turkey seeks full control of breakaway north

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of ethnically divided Cyprus says he will lodge a complaint with the United Nations over Turkey’s new financial assistance deal with breakaway Turkish Cypriots. He claims the deal demonstrates Ankara’s “complete control” over them. The Greek Cypriot president told state broadcaster CyBC on Monday that he would also include in the protest letter Turkey’s move to designate the Turkish Cypriots’ unrecognized airport as a domestic flight route. That would effectively turn it into Turkish territory. Many Turkish Cypriots fear the financial deal and the airport designation are the clearest signals yet that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to move toward annexing breakaway northern Cyprus soon.