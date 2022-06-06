Dominican Republic cabinet minister killed in office

By MARTÍN ADAMES

Associated Press

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Officials say the Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources has been shot and killed in his office by a close friend. The president’s office expressed its condolences and said a suspect had been detained after the shooting on Monday. Orlando Jorge Mera is the son of former Dominican president Salvador Jorge Blanco. Mera also was an attorney and a founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. He was appointed minister of the environment and natural resources in August 2020.