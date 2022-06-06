‘Donkey Kong defense’ arises at Bill Cosby sex abuse trial

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A dispute over the arcade game Donkey Kong arose during the civil trial of Bill Cosby over allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. Cosby has denied the allegations by Judy Huth. On Monday, Huth’s high school friend Donna Samuelson, who visited the mansion with Huth and Cosby, was on the stand and questioning focused on a video game she says she was playing when the alleged abuse occured. Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean asked her why in statements before the trial she had repeatedly said she played Donkey Kong, which was not introduced until 1981. Samuelson said that she simply got the name wrong, and had been playing different games.