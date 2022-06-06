EXPLAINER: Hundreds charged with crimes in Capitol attack

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

More than 800 people across the U.S. have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The 2021 attack left officers bloodied and sent lawmakers into hiding. Federal authorities continue to make new arrests practically every week. The charges against members of the angry pro-Trump mob range from low-level misdemeanors for those who only entered the Capitol to serious seditious conspiracy charges against far-right extremists. It’s the largest prosecution in the history of the Justice Department. Attorney General Merrick Garland has vowed to hold accountable all those involved and at every level.