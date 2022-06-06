EXPLAINER: Is Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter falling apart?

By TOM KRISHER and MATT O’BRIEN

AP Business Reporters

Elon Musk on Monday threatened to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, the latest sign that his plan to overhaul the social media platform may be really starting to fray. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter accusing the company of refusing to give him information about “spam bot” accounts. Such bots have become a major public preoccupation for the volatile billionaire despite the fact that he declined an opportunity to examine Twitter’s internal data several months ago.