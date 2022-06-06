Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:58 PM

Judge lets sex assault suit go on against actor Kevin Spacey

KTVZ

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a sex-assault civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey can proceed in New York City. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued a written ruling Monday. In it, he rejected Spacey’s attempt to force dismissal of the lawsuit actor Anthony Rapp brought against him. Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a Manhattan party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations. The ruling comes two weeks after British prosecutors said they had authorized police to charge Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The alleged incidents occurred in London between 2005 and 2013.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content