Kosovo war veterans clash with police, want higher pensions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of Kosovo war veterans have clashed with police in a protest seeking a rise in pensions. At least one officer was injured, according to local media. Police on Monday used tear gas to keep members of the War Veterans’ Organization of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) away from the parliament, which was discussing a draft law on raising the minimum salary from 170 euros ($182) to 250 euros ($268) per month. More than 30,000 war veterans get 170 euros per month but are not included in the draft law. They forced their way into the yard of the parliament but were kept from entering the hall.