Los Angeles picks mayor amid worry over crime, homelessness

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles voters are picking a new mayor amid widespread frustration with homelessness and crime. Twelve names are on the primary ballot but the contest has narrowed to a mostly two-person fight between Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire Republican-turned-Democrat Rick Caruso. The wealthy developer has positioned himself as an outsider who blames the city’s progressive leadership for unchecked homelessness and unsafe streets. Bass could become the first woman and the second Black person to hold the job. If no candidate clears 50%, the top two finishers advance to a November runoff. The outcome in the heavily Democratic city could have national implications.