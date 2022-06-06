Mexico president’s party wins 4 of 6 governorships on ballot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican electoral authorities say the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has continued its consolidation of power by winning four of the six governorships on ballot in local elections. The National Regeneration Movement along with its allied parties won in Tamaulipas, Quintana Roo, Oaxaca and Hidalgo on Sunday. An opposition coalition won in Aguascalientes and Durango. The victories gave Morena control of 22 of Mexico’s 32 states, a important advantage heading into the 2024 presidential elections. López Obrador has maintained high popularity while Mexico’s opposition has floundered, steadily losing ground.