Mother charged after Florida toddler fatally shoots father

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Reggie Mabry was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video game. Detectives say the gun was fired by his 2-year-old son in the home Mabry, his wife Marie Ayala, and their three young children shared in metro Orlando. Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.