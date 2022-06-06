Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

By TOM KRISHER and MATT O’BRIEN

AP Business Writers

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk is threatening to end his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday that the social platform included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9 so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake. A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Twitter.