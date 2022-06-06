Navy pilot killed in California desert crash is identified

TRONA, Calif. (AP) — The Navy has made public the identity of a pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the Southern California desert last week. A Naval Air Forces statement released Sunday night says Lt. Richard Bullock was killed Friday afternoon when his F/A-18E Super Hornet went down in the vicinity of the small Mojave Desert community of Trona. Bullock was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California. His home of record is listed as Montana. The Navy says Bullock was flying a routine training mission, and that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.