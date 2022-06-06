Newsom expected to cruise to victory in California primary

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is back on the ballot after defeating a recall attempt last year. Newsom will appear in Tuesday’s primary for governor along with 25 other candidates. Newsom is expected to finish in first place with ease. Whoever finishes in second will face him in November. Polling suggests Newsom’s most likely opponent will be Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle. Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla is on the ballot twice on Tuesday. Newsom appointed him to the office last year. Padilla is seeking to finish out that term and be elected to a full six-year term that begins in January.