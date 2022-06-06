Nigerian civilians bear brunt of attacks by armed groups

By The Associated Press

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, faces a myriad of security threats — from Islamic State-linked militants in the north to separatist movements in the south. Much of the violence is related to religious extremism, but some attacks are fueled by conflicts over natural resources. What all these attacks all have in common, though, is that civilians are most often the victims. Armed groups are able to carry out prolonged assaults in remote locations where help is often delayed by an inadequate security presence. In many cases, accurate death tolls are never compiled.