Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A documentary filmmaker who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group as they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, says he will testify during the first hearing of the House panel investigating the insurrection. British filmmaker Nick Quested also witnessed some of the group’s planning before the attack on the Capitol. He tells The Associated Press that he will be among the witnesses in Thursday night’s prime-time hearing. The panel has not yet announced a full list of those who will testify during the opening hearing, which is expected to be an overview of the committee’s findings.