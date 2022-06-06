Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Republican activists are calling on abolishing Georgia’s open primary system. They are complaining that too many Democrats voted in the state’s Republican primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The call to close primaries comes after The Associated Press found that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s 2020 Democratic primary crossed over to cast ballots in the May 24 Republican primary. The five statewide GOP incumbents that Trump had targeted for defeat ended up winning their primary elections. Top Republicans and Democrats say they see no reason to change Georgia’s open primary system. Like 14 other states, Georgia does not register voters by party.