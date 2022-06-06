Spain honors Penélope Cruz for contribution to cinema

MADRID (AP) — Penélope Cruz has won one of Spain’s top cinema awards for her contribution to Spanish film. The jury of the 2022 National Cinema award was unanimous in its decision to honor the Madrid-born star. The jury released a statement Monday describing the 48-year-old Oscar winner as an “iconic actress whose brilliant legacy enriches Spain’s cultural heritage.” The jury praised her for giving rise to some of the most unforgettable characters in Spanish cinema history. The recognition is the latest addition to Cruz’s long list of accolades from an Academy Award for best supporting actress in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” to top awards at the Cannes and Venice Film Festival for her performances in “Volver” and “Parallel Mothers.”