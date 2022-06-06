Time served for Mexican in 2015 San Francisco pier killing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California federal judge has sentenced the Mexican man who fatally shot a woman along a San Francisco pier to the seven years he’s already spent in jail. The sentence brings to a legal close the case that ignited a national firestorm over immigration, crime and sanctuary cities like San Francisco. Officials say Jose Inez Garcia Zarate was in the country illegally when he fatally shot Kate Steinle in 2015. He faces deportation and the judge on Monday told Garcia Zarate never to return to the United States. Kate Steinle’s killing fueled Donald Trump’s successful 2016 run for president as he called for a crackdown on unlawful immigrants.