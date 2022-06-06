US service member is possible suspect in Syria base blast

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. service member has been identified as a possible suspect in an April explosion that injured several U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria. Patrick Barnes, a spokesman for the Army Criminal Investigation Division, says in a statement that the potential suspect is back in the United States, and the investigation by the Army CID and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations is ongoing. Barnes did not release the suspect’s name. The U.S. has several hundred troops in eastern Syria as part of its effort to counter the Islamic State group.