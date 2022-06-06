Voters weigh fate of liberal San Francisco district attorney

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco voters fed up with brazen burglaries and auto smash-and-grabs could oust one of the most progressive prosecutors in the country in a rare recall election Tuesday. Chesa Boudin was narrowly elected in 2019 as part of a national wave of liberal district attorneys. But his time in office coincided with a pandemic in which attacks against Asian Americans and rampant shoplifting rattled residents. Recall supporters say his policies have made the city a magnet for criminals. His supporters say conservative interests have poured money into a deceitful campaign. Political experts say Boudin is in the crosshairs of outside forces.