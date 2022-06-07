Indonesian army officer gets life sentence for double murder

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM and EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A middle-rank Indonesian army officer is being stripped of his military title of colonel after he was sentenced to life in prison for murder, joint deprivation of the independence of others and removing the dead bodies with the intention of concealment. Priyanto crashed a car into two teenagers on a motorcycle in Indonesia’s West Java province in December. The case drew public outcry in Indonesia, since the public knows that Priyanto ordered two subordinates who were with him to help him dispose of the bodies instead of seeking medical treatment for the teens. The two bodies were found by local residents three days later.