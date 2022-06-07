Small plane crashes in backyard of Southern California home

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A small plane has crashed into the backyard of a Southern California home, and authorities say the pilot has been hospitalized with critical burn injuries. The fiery crash happened around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in the city of Hemet, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles. The Hemet Police Department says the sole occupant suffered serious injuries. The plane appears to have crashed through a cinder-block wall and into the backyard. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.