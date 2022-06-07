Toru Takahashi, respected AP Asia photo editor, dies at 62

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Toru Takahashi, a veteran Tokyo-based photo editor and photographer for The Associated Press who devoted his long career to meticulously capturing images, has died. He was 62. Takahashi, who was being treated for lung cancer, died at home just days after returning from the hospital. He started at the AP as an editorial assistant, picking up skills in English and photography from his superiors, and eventually becoming a respected photographer and editor. Takahashi was known for his wry sense of humor and his relentless attention to detail.