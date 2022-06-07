Winfrey picks Leila Mottley’s ‘Nightcrawling’ for book club

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has chosen 19-year-old Leila Mottley’s “Nightcrawling,” a debut novel about a young Black woman from East Oakland and her battles with poverty, racism and the police, for next book club pick. Mottley, born and raised in Oakland, served as the city’s youth poet laureate in 2018. Her book was published Tuesday and has been praised by James McBride and Tommy Orange among others. Kirkus Reviews called “Nightcrawling” a “lovely and poetic” evocation of an “underclass and the disposable women just trying to survive.” She is the youngest author selected for Oprah’s Book Club.