3 dead after highway crashes during stormy Arkansas weather

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. (AP) — State police say three people have been killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots during stormy weather along heavily traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the Wednesday afternoon crashes began in the eastbound lanes near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles southwest of Little Rock. Traffic was still blocked Thursday morning in the westbound lanes in the area. Arkansas State Police troopers were working to account for all of the motorists involved. State police spokesman Bill Sadler tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the wrecks, which started with a two-vehicle collision that led to at least two other chain-reaction crashes, were weather-related.