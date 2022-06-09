Holocaust memorial chairman thanks pope for opening archives

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The chairman of the Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial says he thanked Pope Francis, in their talks on Thursday, at the Vatican, for letting scholars have access to the Holy See’s World War II archives. Dani Dayan said that the pontiff in their private meeting described the archives’ opening as “an issue of justice.” Francis was the latest pontiff to go to Yad Vashem, visiting the memorial in 2014 during a pilgrimage in Israel. The Vatican in its account of the meeting Thursday didn’t quote Francis’ comments. But its official media quoted Dayan as saying the pontiff told him that the church doesn’t fear history and that within the church some did the right thing while others did not.