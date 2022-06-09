Monthslong closure of major NYC aqueduct delayed a year

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

A long-planned temporary shutdown of a leaking aqueduct that supplies about half of New York City’s drinking water will be pushed back a year, giving officials more time to prepare for the monthslong closure. The city has spent nine years working on a $1 billion bypass tunnel far beneath the Hudson River at Newburgh to replace a profusely leaking section of the Delaware Aqueduct. Connecting the bypass tunnel will require shutting down the aqueduct for five to eight months. The shutdown had been planned for this fall. It is now planned for next fall.