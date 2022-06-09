UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. member nations have elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council with no suspense or drama because all were unopposed — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland. Winning a seat on the 15-member Security Council is considered a pinnacle of achievement for many countries because it gives them a strong voice on issues of international peace and security. The results of Thursday’s secret ballot vote in the 193-member General Assembly were Ecuador 190, Japan 184, Malta 184, Mozambique 192, and Switzerland 187. They will start their two-year terms on Jan. 1.