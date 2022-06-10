Arkansas man injured during Floyd protest sues troopers

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas attorney who was hospitalized by a beanbag fired by a State Police trooper during a protest at the state Capitol over George Floyd’s killing has filed a lawsuit. Don Cook filed the lawsuit against the state trooper who fired the beanbag, the head of state police and several other troopers. The lawsuit claims his constitutional rights were violated by the beanbag’s use during the 2020 protest, which occurred days after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police. The lawsuit says Cook suffered serious injuries and the beanbag had to be removed from his face through emergency surgery.