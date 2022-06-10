Asylum-seekers make UK legal bid to stop Rwanda deportations

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A group of asylum-seekers is asking a U.K. court to stop the British government sending them on a one-way flight to Rwanda. Four people, backed by refugee groups and a trade union, are asking a judge to ground a flight scheduled for Tuesday. It is the first deportation flight due to leave under a controversial deal between the U.K. and the east African country. Britain plans to send migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats to Rwanda, where their asylum claims will be processed and if successful, they will stay there. U.N. officials say such a move violates the international Refugee Convention, and human rights groups call the plan unworkable and inhumane.