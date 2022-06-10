Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico say the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists. Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area. Photos of the bodies showed extensive bruising on the corpses, suggesting they had been beaten. Writing scrawled in markers on the corpses said “this is what happened to me for working with the Gulf,” a drug cartel.