Biden tells Democratic donors “we need two more senators”

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After wrapping up the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, President Joe Biden turned his attention from foreign policy to politics. He attended two fundraisers here, raising a total of $5 million as Democrats try to hang onto control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections. Without naming Sens. Krysten Sinema of Arizona or Joe Manchin of West Virginia, he said two Democratic senators are “slowing up what we’re able to do” on Capitol Hill. Biden said “we need two more senators” to make progress on his agenda.