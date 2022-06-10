Vegas police ID detective killed in Vegas freeway beam fall

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a veteran Las Vegas police detective was the motorist killed when a steel crossbar marking low clearance at a freeway construction project collapsed atop his vehicle. The department said Friday that 45-year-old Justin Terry was on duty in an unmarked Las Vegas police car when he died in what the department termed a tragic accident on U.S. 95 near the 215 Beltway interchange. Terry was a married father of two who joined the department in 2001 and was currently assigned to the homicide sex crimes bureau. A state transportation official says an oversized piece of construction equipment being towed on a trailer dislodged the beam erected as a height warning for trucks approaching an interchange overpass work zone.