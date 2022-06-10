China complains over US arms sales to Taiwan

SINGAPORE (AP) — China’s defense minister has complained to his American counterpart about the latest U.S. arms package for Taiwan and warned of a possible conflict over the self—governing island that China claims as its own territory. Chinese state media say Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe told U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a meeting in Singapore that the sale “seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and security interests.” He added that the Chinese government and military will “resolutely smash any Taiwan independence plot and resolutely safeguard the reunification of the motherland.” Despite their lack of formal diplomatic ties, Washington is Taiwan’s strongest backer and source of defensive arms. On Wednesday, the U.S. announced the sale of parts for Taiwanese naval ships.