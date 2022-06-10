Delusional man found competent for trial in teen’s stabbing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man diagnosed with schizophrenia has been found competent to stand trial in Florida in the stabbing of a teenager. Lawyers for Semmie Williams had argued — over his objections — that he should be found incompetent and sent to a forensic mental health facility. Fourteen-year-old Ryan Rogers went for a bike ride when he was killed in November. A defense expert said Williams still has delusional thoughts, believing he’s the victim of a nationwide conspiracy involving supernatural forces and electronic chips planted in his body. Palm Beach County Judge Charles Burton sided with two court-appointed psychologists who found Williams understands the charges.