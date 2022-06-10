Ethiopia says willing to resume dam talks with Egypt, Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A senior Ethiopian official says his country is interested in resuming talks with Egypt and Sudan on a huge and controversial Blue Nile dam that will be Africa’s largest hydroelectric power plant. The comment by Ethiopia’s former negotiator on the dam who is now the country’s ambassador to the United States came during a meeting with the new U.S. special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer. The multi-billion-dollar project is expected to bring electricity to millions of off-grid Ethiopians, but Sudan and Egypt fear it will reduce the amount of water they receive from the Nile River.