Ex-Alabama QB Barker enters plea in domestic violence case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker has entered a best interest plea to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment after an arrest in January on a felony domestic violence charge. A spokesman for the Nashville prosecutor’s office said the plea Barker entered Thursday means he did not admit guilt but agreed that the state had enough evidence to prove its case. An arrest affidavit said Barker attempted to hit two people with a vehicle in January, but missed. The affidavit said Barker and the victim were married but separated. Barker is married to country music singer Sara Evans.