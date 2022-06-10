Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement. The Grammy winner says in video he posted Friday on Instagram that he’s suffering from Ramsey Hunt syndrome. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak. Bieber’s post comes after he cancelled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. The singer demonstrated in the video that he was could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.” Bieber said he’s unsure how long he will take to heal. He appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.