Mexico City ban on bullfighting extended indefintely

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge has extended a ban on bullfighting in Mexico City indefinitely, raising the likelihood that the season will be cancelled at the world’s largest remaining venue. La Plaza Mexico, as the stadium is know, issued a statement Friday calling on fans to protest the ruling. The stadium urged bullfight supports to post pictures of themselves with the word “freedom” written on their hands. The company said it would appeal the ruling. However, a higher court rejected one appeal earlier this week. The judge originally decreed a temporary ban in May, based on complaints that bullfights violated resident’s rights to a healthy environment free from violence.