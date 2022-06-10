Michigan officer charged in Lyoya shooting set for hearing

By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the back of the Black man’s head is scheduled for an initial court hearing on a charge of second-degree murder. Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the charge Thursday against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, who killed Lyoya following a chaotic traffic stop on April 4. The hearing is set for Friday afternoon. The 26-year-old Lyoya was on the ground when he was killed. A bystander recorded the shooting on phone video. Schurr, who is white, told Lyoya that he stopped his car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Defense lawyers say Lyoya’s death was a tragedy but not murder. They say the officer feared for his safety.