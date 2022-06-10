Music stage collapses in Spain, four workers injured
MADRID (AP) — Regional emergency workers say four workers have been injured when a stage being prepared for a music festival collapsed in northwestern Spain. Spanish National Television said 20 people had been working on the main stage when the accident occurred Friday outside the city of Santiago de Compostela. The four workers were temporarily trapped under the metal structure. The stage was being prepared for the O Son do Camiño music festival next week.
